LABORER/ OPERATOR — TERRA WORKS, INC.

Employment Type: Full-Time

Job Summary

We are seeking a skilled and dedicated Laborer/Operator to join our team. The ideal candidate will be essential in executing projects with precision and efficiency, working closely alongside your fellow team members on a variety of projects.

Essential Functions:

Individuals should be safety oriented, operate with integrity, be driven to succeed, and must be able to communicate effectively within a team

Operate heavy equipment in a safe and effective manner in order to minimize the risk of injury, property damage, or loss of life

Assemble, install, and repair underground pipes and fittings including but not limited to municipal water, sanitary sewer, and storm sewers

Assemble and install valves, fittings, and pipe composed of metal, PVC, ductile, and concrete

Locate and mark the correct position of pipe and fittings in the underground trench

Backfill around pipe using hand tools

Set up and work with pipe lasers and transits

Exercise proper care and maintenance of company equipment

Measure and cut pipes & test pipes for leakage

Lift, carry, and hold building materials, tools, and supplies

Clean tools, equipment, and work areas

Frequently work more than 40 hours per week and stay out of town if residence is greater than 50 miles from the location of the job site

Any other duties assigned by your Foreman or Superintendent

Work in adverse weather conditions such as rain, snow, heat, and cold

Knowledge of:

OSHA safe trenching regulations

Competent person training

Confined space training

Utility installation

Heavy construction equipment operation

Occupational hazards and safety precautions of the trade

Construction operations

Basic and routine construction drawings, blueprints, sketches, diagrams, and specifications

Soils, aggregate fill materials, bases, proper mixing and compacting techniques

Using Trimble GPS is a plus but not a requirement

Qualifications:

Must be prompt, reliable, and dependable with the work schedule

Must have a valid driver’s license

Must have 3 years’ experience

The employee is frequently required to sit, climb, and use their hands

The employee must occasionally lift and/or move up to 50 pounds

Wages and Benefits:

Employee will be paid the prevailing wage per job site when applicable (Davis Bacon Act) + Fringe Benefits

Starting rate is $24

401K match after 1 year of employment

Health insurance

Per diem for jobs greater than 50 miles from your home

Terra Works, Inc. is an equal opportunity employer.

If you are an experienced Laborer/Operator looking to grow your career with a leading construction company, we encourage you to apply today!

Please submit your resume and a cover letter to info@terraworksinc.com or visit www.terraworksinc.com/careers/ to fill out an online application.

Resumes may also be sent by mail to 49 S. Sheridan Rd, Clarion, PA 16214.

