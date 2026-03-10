Terra Works, Inc. is seeking a skilled and dedicated Laborer/Operator to join the team.
LABORER/ OPERATOR — TERRA WORKS, INC.
Employment Type: Full-Time
Job Summary
We are seeking a skilled and dedicated Laborer/Operator to join our team. The ideal candidate will be essential in executing projects with precision and efficiency, working closely alongside your fellow team members on a variety of projects.
Essential Functions:
- Individuals should be safety oriented, operate with integrity, be driven to succeed, and must be able to communicate effectively within a team
- Operate heavy equipment in a safe and effective manner in order to minimize the risk of injury, property damage, or loss of life
- Assemble, install, and repair underground pipes and fittings including but not limited to municipal water, sanitary sewer, and storm sewers
- Assemble and install valves, fittings, and pipe composed of metal, PVC, ductile, and concrete
- Locate and mark the correct position of pipe and fittings in the underground trench
- Backfill around pipe using hand tools
- Set up and work with pipe lasers and transits
- Exercise proper care and maintenance of company equipment
- Measure and cut pipes & test pipes for leakage
- Lift, carry, and hold building materials, tools, and supplies
- Clean tools, equipment, and work areas
- Frequently work more than 40 hours per week and stay out of town if residence is greater than 50 miles from the location of the job site
- Any other duties assigned by your Foreman or Superintendent
- Work in adverse weather conditions such as rain, snow, heat, and cold
Knowledge of:
- OSHA safe trenching regulations
- Competent person training
- Confined space training
- Utility installation
- Heavy construction equipment operation
- Occupational hazards and safety precautions of the trade
- Construction operations
- Basic and routine construction drawings, blueprints, sketches, diagrams, and specifications
- Soils, aggregate fill materials, bases, proper mixing and compacting techniques
- Using Trimble GPS is a plus but not a requirement
Qualifications:
- Must be prompt, reliable, and dependable with the work schedule
- Must have a valid driver’s license
- Must have 3 years’ experience
- The employee is frequently required to sit, climb, and use their hands
- The employee must occasionally lift and/or move up to 50 pounds
Wages and Benefits:
- Employee will be paid the prevailing wage per job site when applicable (Davis Bacon Act) + Fringe Benefits
- Starting rate is $24
- 401K match after 1 year of employment
- Health insurance
- Per diem for jobs greater than 50 miles from your home
Terra Works, Inc. is an equal opportunity employer.
If you are an experienced Laborer/Operator looking to grow your career with a leading construction company, we encourage you to apply today!
Please submit your resume and a cover letter to info@terraworksinc.com or visit www.terraworksinc.com/careers/ to fill out an online application.
Resumes may also be sent by mail to 49 S. Sheridan Rd, Clarion, PA 16214.
The post Featured Local Job: Laborer/Operator appeared first on exploreJefferson.
Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/sponsored/2026/03/10/featured-local-job-laborer-operator-173873/