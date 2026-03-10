HENDERSON TWP., Pa. (EYT) — Two men are facing assault charges following a domestic dispute where a baseball bat was allegedly used to smash vehicle windows and strike multiple people.

According to a criminal complaint, Pennsylvania State Police responded to a report of a fight at a residence on Big Run Prescottville Road in Henderson Township at approximately 4:41 p.m. on February 20. The complaint said multiple people were involved in the altercation.

A woman at the scene told police she was sitting in a vehicle when Nicholas Charles Kuntz, 54, of DuBois, approached with a red baseball bat, according to the affidavit of probable cause. The complaint said Kuntz began hitting the vehicle windows with the bat. The woman reported she was hit by broken glass and suffered bleeding cuts to her face.

The woman’s husband told police he came outside and observed Kuntz swinging the bat at the vehicle, according to the affidavit. The man alleged Kuntz hit and poked him with the baseball bat while he was on the phone with 911.

According to the criminal complaint, the man eventually grabbed Kuntz and held him on the ground. The affidavit said Douglas C. Reed, 66, of Punxsutawney, then approached with the same baseball bat and struck the man multiple times in the back.

Responding officers observed injuries to the woman’s face and the man’s back, according to the complaint. Police stated that everyone involved in the incident is related or has lived in the same residence.

Kuntz faces the following charges:

Simple Assault, Misdemeanor 2 (two counts)

Reed is charged with the following offense:

Simple Assault, Misdemeanor 2

Both men were arraigned on February 20 by Magisterial District Judge David B. Inzana, according to court records. Bail for each defendant was set at $10,000 unsecured.

Preliminary hearings for Kuntz and Reed are scheduled for April 20 at 11:00 a.m. with Judge Inzana presiding.