CLEARFIELD- The Clearfield Education Association recently organized a fund-raiser called Casual for a Cause that invited Clearfield Area School District faculty, staff and administrators to contribute to eight different local organizations in exchange for dressing casually one day a month during the school year.

One of the organizations is the Allegheny Spay and Neuter Clinic.

Pictured from left to right are: Mandy Wolfel and Tristan McGuire, members of the CEA Community Outreach Committee; Melissa Fannin and Mandi Lippert of Allegheny Spay and Neuter; Carleigh Barnett, head of CEA Community Outreach Committee.