BROOKVILLE, Pa. (EYT) — The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office will host a free community Easter event titled “Bunnies in Blue” on Thursday, April 2 at the Moonlight Drive-In Theater in Brookville.

The event will include an Easter egg hunt, family movie, visits with the Easter Bunny, and opportunities for children to explore sheriff’s patrol vehicles.

Gates will open at 5:00 p.m., with the egg hunt expected to begin at 5:30 p.m. once attendees enter the venue.

The egg hunt is open to children ages 10 and younger and will be divided into two age groups:

Ages 0–5

Ages 6–10

Each group will have two special prize eggs hidden among the others, giving children the chance to win a special prize.

Later in the evening, families can stay for a free movie showing of Hop, scheduled to begin at 7:45 p.m.

Community Outreach and Food Assistance

In addition to the family activities, the sheriff’s office will also host a food drive during the event.

Officials are currently accepting donations of food items, which can be dropped off in the main lobby of the Jefferson County Courthouse (Brookville, Pennsylvania).

During the event, a sheriff’s office cruiser will also distribute prepackaged Easter dinner meals to families in need.

Meals will be available first come, first served with no questions asked. Any meals remaining after the event will be donated to a local church for distribution within the community.

Deputies say the event is designed to give back to local families while also helping those who may need additional support this Easter season.

The public is invited to attend and enjoy an evening of family-friendly activities and community connection.

