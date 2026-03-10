JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa. (EYT) — Gas prices are 50 cents higher in Western Pennsylvania this week at $3.738 per gallon, according to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report.

Nationwide Trends:

The national average for a gallon of regular gasoline jumped 48 cents over the past week to $3.47 – the highest since summer of 2024. The conflict in the Middle East is causing crude oil prices to rise to over $100 per barrel for the first time since summer of 2022 after Russia invaded Ukraine. The price of crude oil accounts for 50 to 60% of the cost of a gallon of gasoline, so when the price of crude oil rises, gasoline prices do the same.

Springtime also typically sees higher gas prices as gasoline demand rises and summer-blend gasoline production begins. Current gas prices are on track to match spring break prices of 2024. Today’s national average is 57 cents higher than a month ago and 39 cents higher than a year ago.

According to new data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA), gasoline demand decreased last week from 8.73 million barrels per day to 8.29 million. Total domestic gasoline supply decreased from 254.8 million barrels to 253.1 million. Gasoline production increased last week, averaging 9.3 million barrels per day.

As of this morning, West Texas Intermediate is trading at more than $100 a barrel. The EIA reports crude oil inventories increased by 3.5 million barrels from the previous week. At 439.3 million barrels, U.S. crude oil inventories are about 3% below the five-year average for this time of year.

The national average per kilowatt hour of electricity at a public EV charging station stayed the same at 39 cents.

Western Pennsylvania Averages

Today: $3.738

One Week Ago: $3.238

One Year Ago: $3.441

Record Price Date: 6/13/2022

Record Price: $5.029

Jefferson County drivers are paying an average of $3.584 a gallon for regular unleaded gasoline. In Clarion County, the standard price is $3.670. The average in Clearfield County is $3.759.

The average price of unleaded self-serve gasoline today in various areas:

$3.752 Altoona

$3.763 Beaver

$3.632 Bradford

$3.460 Brookville

$3.768 Butler

$3.675 Clarion

$3.716 DuBois

$3.751 Erie

$3.789 Greensburg

$3.787 Indiana

$3.799 Jeannette

$3.739 Kittanning

$3.787 Latrobe

$3.786 Meadville

$3.795 Mercer

$3.723 New Castle

$3.736 New Kensington

$3.797 Oil City

$3.743 Pittsburgh

$3.686 Sharon

$3.758 Uniontown

$3.782 Warren

$3.744 Washington

Quick Gas and Electricity Stats

Gas

The nation’s top 10 most expensive gasoline markets are California ($4.81), Washington ($4.44), Hawaii ($4.43), Oregon ($4.04), Nevada ($3.87), Alaska ($3.72), Arizona ($3.58), Illinois ($3.36), Pennsylvania ($3.35), and Michigan ($3.27).

The nation’s top 10 least expensive gasoline markets are Oklahoma ($2.79), Mississippi ($2.81), Kansas ($2.83), Tennessee ($2.84), Texas ($2.87), Arkansas ($2.90), Louisiana ($2.90), Wyoming ($2.90), North Dakota ($2.91), and Missouri ($2.92).

Electric

The nation’s top 10 most expensive states for public charging per kilowatt hour are West Virginia (52 cents), Hawaii (50 cents), Alaska (48 cents), Louisiana (47 cents), South Carolina (44 cents), New Hampshire (44 cents), New Jersey (43 cents), California (42 cents), Idaho (42 cents), and Tennessee (41 cents).

The nation’s top 10 least expensive states for public charging per kilowatt hour are Kansas (25 cents), Wyoming (27 cents), Missouri (28 cents), Nebraska (30 cents), Utah (31 cents), Iowa (32 cents), Vermont (32 cents), Maryland (33 cents), New Mexico (33 cents), and Colorado (34 cents).

