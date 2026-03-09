CLEARFIELD – A West Decatur man who assaulted a Bradford Township man and entered another home without permission, waived his right to preliminary hearings Wednesday.

Timothy Robert Mitchell, 48, is charged with aggravated assault, simple assault, disorderly conduct, and two summaries for an incident on Feb. 20 in Bradford Township.

According to the affidavit of probable cause, the victim said he exited the front of his residence to look for something when he saw a man standing at the base of the driveway near a blue 55-gallon plastic drum. He thought it was a friend who he was expecting for dinner. He yelled at the man, but didn’t get a response.

He then walked towards the man and asked what he was doing. He told the man, later identified as Mitchell, he was going to call the cops.

Mitchell then allegedly hit him in the left side of the face with a blue Yeti mug, causing injuries to his face. The victim said he was struck multiple times and was in discomfort.

The trooper could see a large contusion on the left cheekbone of the victim, according to the report. The victim went to the hospital to be treated.

In the second case, Mitchell is charged with felony criminal trespass and a summary disorderly conduct in relation to his conduct on Feb. 14 in Bradford Township.

The criminal complaint in that case details how Mitchell entered a home without knocking and alarmed the occupants because they did not know him. After they told him to leave, he fled on foot.

Police searched the area and found Mitchell who matched the description of the unknown man.

Mitchell claimed he was looking for a friend named “Steve” but could not provide his last name or further details. He admitted to entering the home, saying he thought it was his friend’s house.

The victims confirmed Mitchell as the man who entered their home by opening the door and stepping over the threshold into the living area.

Both cases move on to the county court for further disposition. Mitchell is being held in the county jail in lieu of $100,000 bail in the assault case and $25,000, unsecured bail in the other.