Pennsylvania State Police in Punxsutawney are investigating several recent incidents across Jefferson and Indiana counties, including a drug-related arrest following a traffic stop, a burglary investigation, and a reported fraud scheme.

According to state police, troopers conducted a traffic stop on March 7 at approximately 8:15 p.m. in the 400 block of East Main Street in Reynoldsville Borough. Police said a 21-year-old man from DuBois was found to be in possession of marijuana during the stop. Troopers also observed signs that he was impaired by a controlled substance. The driver was taken into custody and charged with DUI. Charges related to the incident are pending toxicology results through Magisterial District Judge David B. Inzana’s office.

State police are also investigating a burglary reported along Route 119 North in North Mahoning Township, Indiana County. According to police, the burglary occurred sometime between October 2025 and March 2026. The victim, a 45-year-old Indiana man, reported several firearms stolen, including:

Smith & Wesson Model 41 target pistol

Marlin Model 80 bolt-action rifle

Heritage Rough Rider revolver

The total value of the firearms is estimated to be $300. The investigation into the burglary remains ongoing.

State police also reported a theft by deception case in Porter Township, Jefferson County. Police said a 65-year-old Punxsutawney woman received an email stating her computer would not start properly and was provided a phone number to contact for assistance. Troopers discovered through a search that other police departments have been attempting to stop scammers from the same phone number. Police said the scammers claim to be from Microsoft or the IRS, and attempt to obtain the victim’s banking information. The investigation is ongoing.

