CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Luton’s Plumbing Heating & AC is a Mitsubishi Diamond Elite Dealer, a designation earned through advanced training, proven installation quality, and consistent performance.

While many HVAC companies can install equipment, Luton’s stands out by understanding exactly how these systems work, why they work, and what separates a basic install from one designed for long‑term comfort and efficiency. Their team doesn’t guess or “figure it out on the fly”—they design, size, and install every system the right way.

Mitsubishi Electric Heat Pumps for Year‑Round Comfort

Mitsubishi Electric heat pumps bring reliable comfort to any style of home. Each system includes an outdoor compressor and one or more indoor units that filter, circulate, and condition the air. Refrigerant lines connect the two, allowing them to work together seamlessly.

Cooling: In summer, the system absorbs heat from inside the home and moves it outdoors, keeping indoor spaces cool and refreshing.

Heating: In winter, the process reverses. The system pulls heat from the outdoor air—even well below zero—and brings it inside to keep the home warm.

Efficiency: Because they run on electricity and move heat instead of generating it, these systems offer significant energy savings.

With options including wall‑mounted, floor‑mounted, ceiling‑recessed, and ducted units, Luton’s can match the right equipment to the home’s layout and comfort needs.

Why Luton’s Expertise Matters

As Diamond Elite Dealers, Luton’s technicians are trained to ensure every system performs exactly as Mitsubishi intended. Their approach focuses on:

Accurate system design

Proper sizing for efficiency and longevity

Clean, precise installation

Clear explanations so homeowners understand their system

This level of care ensures dependable comfort in every season.

Call Luton’s at 814-226-8695 or visit them online at www.lutonsplumbing.com.

