CURWENSVILLE – Imagine going through some of your grandfather’s items and finding a strange ceremonial robe hidden in the back of his closet indicating he was a member of a secret society.

This has happened to many people who had no idea their ancestors were involved in one of many secret societies operating in the early part of the 20th century, even in small towns.

Old paperwork, a few photos and those old robes are all that is left of some of these groups, leaving us with little information on their activities.

The Curwensville Area Historical Society has a few of these gems in their collection and will be holding a special program, “Secret Societies” on Tuesday, March 10 at 6 p.m. at the Patton House, formerly the Beardsley Funeral Home, on 815 State Street.

Previous programs have highlighted the Ancient, Honorable, Transcendental and Effervescent Order of Yellow Dogs, the Ku Klux Klan, the Order of Red Men and the Degree of Pocahontas.

This time the focus will be on the “Brothers of the Brush” and the “Sisters of the Swish”, as well as the various memorabilia from other groups on display at their museum.

This program is free, but those attending are encouraged to make a small donation to help cover their expenses.

The society is also asking for the community’s help to raise the funds needed for various projects in the building which was gifted to them by Ann and Kevin Beardsley last year.

Their goal is to raise $150,000 to fund essential renovations to repair the foundation, beams and walls, to ensure the building’s long term stability and improve accessibility, update displays and create a welcoming, educational space for all, according to information provided by the society.

You can donate to the society on their website curwensvillehistoricalsociety.org, by mailing a donation to the Curwensville Historical Society, PO Box 3, Curwensville, PA 16833 or by stopping by when the building is open on Sundays from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

If you would like to join them, you can also become a member through the website.

Follow their Facebook page for other special events!