NORTH MAHONING TWP., Pa. (EYT) — A Punxsutawney man suffered minor injuries after striking a deer while riding a motorcycle on State Route 119 in Indiana County, according to Pennsylvania State Police in Punxsutawney.

The crash occurred around 12:23 p.m. on March 7 on Route 119 near Park Road in North Mahoning Township, Indiana County, according to a report.

Police said Larry T. Pounds, 76, of Punxsutawney, was traveling south on Route 119 on a 2024 Honda Goldwing motorcycle when a deer crossed from the southbound lane into the northbound lane of the roadway.

The motorcycle struck the deer, causing Pounds to be thrown from the bike, troopers said.

Police said Pounds came to rest near the side of the southbound lane while the motorcycle slid further down the roadway before coming to a stop.

Pounds was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash and suffered suspected minor injuries, according to police. He declined medical transport.

