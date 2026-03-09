Lorna Marie Spade (Garvin), 80, of DuBois, Pennsylvania, passed away peacefully on February 19, 2026, surrounded by her loving family after a long and courageous battle with cancer.

Born on March 18, 1945, in DuBois, she was the daughter of the late Willmer Garvin and Sara Pauline Garvin (Dolby). Lorna was a devoted and loving mother and grandmother who cherished her family above all else. She dedicated many years to working in the hospitality industry, where she served in a variety of roles throughout her career. In addition, she found great joy in caring for young children while working at a local daycare center.

Lorna is survived by her three sons: Randy Drum, John Drum, and Timothy Drum, along with their families. She will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her beloved daughter, Laura Lee Drum; her sister, Nana Haag; and her husband, Clark Spade.

A service to celebrate Lorna’s life will be held on March 21, 2026, at 11 a.m. at Gardner Hill Community Church, 2808 Gardner Hill Road, Weedville, PA 15868.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Gardner Hill Community Church.

