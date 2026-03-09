CLEARFIELD- At the January meeting of Clearfield Knights of Columbus Council 409, two longtime members were recognized for attaining Honorary Life status.

In order to reach this prestigious level, a member must be in good standing with the K of C, reach a certain age and have 25 years of continuous service with the Knights.

Pictured are Financial Secretary, Bruce Nicklas; Honorees Joseph Castagnolo and Murray Kohan, and Grand Knight Steve Gillespie.

Catholic men, age 18 and over, are welcome to join the K of C. Please contact a current member for information and watch the church bulletin for upcoming meetings and events.