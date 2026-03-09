BROOKVILLE, PA (EYT) – Mondays in Brookville are about to get a whole lot tastier. The Brookville Area Chamber of Commerce is excited to kick off another season of Food Truck Monday, bringing fresh flavors and a lively downtown atmosphere to Historic Brookville beginning Monday, March 16.

Each Monday from mid-March through October, a rotating lineup of food vendors will set up in front of Town Square on Main Street, serving lunch and dinner crowds with a variety of delicious options and unique flavors not typically found in our small town.

“This event really came from looking at a simple challenge and asking how we could turn it into something positive for our community,” said Jamie Popson, Executive Director of the Brookville Area Chamber of Commerce. “Many of our local restaurants take a well-deserved break on Mondays after a busy weekend. This event lets us introduce unique food options while still supporting the hardworking people behind Brookville’s restaurants—and it gives the community a fun reason to come together downtown.”

Grab your lunch or dinner and enjoy Town Square, the heart of Historic Downtown Brookville—because the best seat in the house is outside. Step away from the rush, take in the fresh air, and soak in the charm and beauty of Brookville’s Victorian Main Street. Settle in at one of the picnic tables or park benches and savor the moment.

Town Square sits beside the Jefferson County Courthouse in the center of downtown and serves as a welcoming green space where people gather, relax, or play some yard games.

For weekly updates on vendors and event details, follow the Brookville Area Chamber of Commerce on Facebook or visit BrookvilleChamber.com/Food-Truck-Monday.

