BUFFALO, N.Y. (EYT) – The Golden Eagles wrestling team continued action today at the MAC Championships at Buffalo. Where they finished with two individual placers, John Meyers (4th Place), Alejandro Herrera-Rondon (6th Place).

John Meyers started his day for the Golden Eagles in the consolation semi-finals match against Kade Sottolano from Lock Haven. The match was very low scoring through regulation with each wrestler just getting a point due to escapes in the 2nd and 3rd periods. The match went into the sudden victory period where it went scoreless and meant two 30 second tiebreaker periods. During the first tiebreaker period, John Meyers had choice and chose the down position. He followed it up with an immediate escape and a near takedown at the end of the period. Sottolano then chose neutral for the second tiebreaker period, needing a takedown to win the match. Meyers was able to fend off Sottolano’s attacks and get a takedown of his own to earn the 5-1 decision victory and a trip to the 3rd place match.

Meyers took on Mason Rebuck of Bloomsburg in the 3rd place match. After a scoreless 1st period, Meyers chose to defer his choice to the 3rd period, and Rebuck chose to go down. Rebuck was able to earn an escape 45 seconds into the period to take a 1-0 lead, and it remained that score until the end of the period. Meyers chose to go down to begin the 3rd period and earned an immediate escape to tie the match. Down to the wire with less than 45 seconds remaining, Rebuck was able to score the takedown on Meyers and ride out for the 4-1 decision victory. Meyers caps off his career with a 4th place finish at the MAC Championships.

Alejandro Herrera-Rondon began his day for the Golden Eagles in the consolation semi-finals match against Chandler Amaker of Central Michigan. It was a very tightly contested matchup throughout the match with multiple calls that were challenged by both teams. In the end, it came down to the tiebreaker periods. Amaker had the choice in the first tiebreaker period and chose to go down. Herrera-Rondon rode him tough, but Amaker was able to just get away right before time expired to take a 3-2 lead. Herrera-Rondon then chose to go down to start the second tiebreaker period. Just like Amaker did in his tiebreaker period, it seemed that Herrera-Rondon found a way to get out with just 3 seconds left which would give him the victory and move him on the 3rd place match. The referees then took a second look at it and declared that he did not escape. Herrera-Rondon lost a heartbreaking 3-2 decision and was set to wrestle in the 5th place match.

In the 5th place match at 165 pounds, Herrera-Rondon was set to face Lock Haven’s Nick Kunstek. After a scoreless 1st period, Kunstek chose down and was able to escape midway through the period to give himself a 1-0 lead where the score remained through the end of the period. Similarly, Herrera-Rondon earned an escape after choosing to go down to tie the match at 1-1. For the 3rd match in a row Herrera-Rondon would have to wrestle in overtime. Shortly into the sudden victory period, Kunstek was able to secure the takedown and the 4-1 decision victory.

Joey Fischer’s illustrious Clarion career came to an end today in the 3rd round of the consolations. Despite fighting all the way till the final second, it wasn’t enough to take out Central Michigan’s Andrew Austin falling by an 8-4 decision. Fischer finishes his career with an 83-48 record, was a 3-time placer at the MAC Championships (2nd place 2022, 5th place 2023, 6th place 2024), and 45 bonus point victories (21 MD’s, 12 TF’s and 12 Pins).

Travis Clawson and Adrian Gacek also competed today for the Golden Eagles in the 3rd round of consolations. Clawson dropped his match by an 8-2 decision to Northern Illinois’ Blake West. Clawson will look to gain an at-large spot in the NCAA Championships in Cleveland the following week. Gacek dropped his match against Bloomsburg’s Braidon Woodward in a 13-6 decision.

