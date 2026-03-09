PINE CREEK TWP., Pa. (EYT) — One person was injured in a two-vehicle crash at a Route 28 intersection in Pine Creek Township, according to Pennsylvania State Police.

The crash occurred around 12:43 p.m. on March 6 at the intersection of Route 28 and Davis Road in Pine Creek Township, Jefferson County, a report said.

Police said a 2019 GMC Acadia, driven by Danielle J. Hughey, 33, of Reynoldsville, was traveling northbound on Route 28 and attempting to make a left-hand turn onto Davis Road.

At the same time, a 2018 GMC Sierra, driven by Mary Jo McKinley, 63, of Brookville, was traveling southbound on Route 28 and approaching the intersection, the report stated.

According to police, Hughey entered the intersection and failed to yield to the southbound vehicle, causing the Sierra to strike the front of the Acadia.

After impact, the Acadia rotated across the roadway and came to rest facing the opposite direction. McKinley’s vehicle went off the right side of the road into the grass, before coming to a final stop, the report noted.

Police said McKinley was injured in the crash and was transported by Jefferson County EMS to Penn Highlands Dubois Hospital for treatment of suspected minor injuries. She was wearing a seat belt.

According to the report, Hughey suffered suspected minor injuries, but was not transported. She was also wearing a seat belt.

Hughey’s passengers, three Reynoldsville boys ages 12, 10, and 7, were all using safety equipment and were not injured, police noted.

Both vehicles had to be towed from the scene.

Hughey was cited with a traffic violation as a result of the incident, police said.

