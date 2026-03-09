HERSHEY — Curwensville freshman McKenzie Astorino ended her first trip to the PIAA Tournament with a runner-up finish, and Clearfield senior Makayla Taylor came out on the winning end of her final high school bout to place seventh Saturday at Hershey’s Giant Center.

Astorino was pinned by the returning state champion in the 100-pound final, while Taylor scored a takedown in Sudden Victory to come out on top over a girl that has become a familiar foe.

Quakertown senior Ashley Stank was able to work her way from a front headlock into a cradle about 30 seconds into the first period to get the takedown and a 3-0 lead. She methodically readjusted her position until she was able to get Astorino turned for the four count on back points about a minute in. Astorino briefly worked back to her knees, but Shank never lost control of the cradle and was able to muscle the Lady Tide freshman back over to notch the fall at 1:30.

Shank ended her senior season with a record of 38-4 and finished her career with a 113-28 mark to go with her two PIAA titles at 100 pounds as well as a fifth-place finish at the weight her freshman year in the non-PIAA state tournament the season before girls wrestling was fully sanctioned in Pennsylvania.

Astorino finished a brilliant freshman campaign with a record of 38-2, winning a District 5-6-9 title and earning runner-up finishes at the Central Regional Tournament and PIAAs.

Taylor went 3-2 during the three-day PIAA Tournament, rebounding from a third-round consolation loss to come back and win the seventh-place bout over Norwin junior Karsyn Champion, who ended her season with a 38-11 mark.

Champion struck first in the seventh-place bout, hitting a low single with time ticking down in the first period, getting the takedown with two seconds left.

Taylor chose top to start the second, hoping for the same result she got against Champion in the Round of 16 when she pinned her at 5:02. This time, Champion was able to fend off Taylor’s series of half and power-half attempts, while also getting hit with a stall call with 40 seconds to go in the period.

That sent the bout to the third with Champion up 3-0 and with choice. She tool neutral and was able to defend three shots by Taylor in the first 40 seconds of the period. Champion then went for another low single, but Taylor was ready for it, lifting her foot out of the grasp and quickly spinning around for a takedown with 45 seconds left in regulation. Taylor was unable to turn Champion and the bout went to Sudden Victory tied 3-3.

Champion had her hands locked on a single and switched to a double, but Taylor broke the hold and countered by working her way around her opponent and getting the winning takedown with 26 seconds left.

The meeting between Taylor and Champion was the sixth in the last two seasons. Taylor pinned Champion three times last year, including the blood round at PIAAs. Champion scored a major decision in the finals of the Queen of the Dam Tournament at DuBois High School in January before Taylor notched the two wins at states. Champion is now 103-32 heading to her senior season.

Taylor finished her career as the Lady Bison program leader in wins and pins. She has a career mark of 69-19 with 57 pins. She also has fourth- and seventh-place PIAA medals.

