CLARINGTON, Pa. (EYT) – Cousin Basils is serving Cody’s BBQ Specials–Pulled Pork Sandwich, Smoked Brisket Sandwich, and Baby Back Ribs–today, Sunday, March 8th!

The restaurant is open on Sundays from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Cousin Basils’ Winter Hours:

Sunday: 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Monday: 11:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Tuesday: 11:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Wednesday: CLOSED

Thursday: 11:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Friday: 11:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.

Saturday: 11:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.

The restaurant is located just off Route 36 at the Route 899 junction in Clarington, Pa., Jefferson County, Pa.

For more information, call 814-752-2486 or visit their Facebook page here.

