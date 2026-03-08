HYDE — Playoff basketball is hard enough once the regular season comes to a conclusion. However, when the moment comes that the state tournament begins, the mindset and preparation take on an entirely different mindset. The one-and-done mentality is still there, and every team that makes it into the main bracket has earned the spot. The Clearfield Lady Bison had that exact feeling for the second year in a row, as they made their way into the PIAA tournament in Class 4A after not just winning the district championship, but also the subregional play-in one week earlier. This year, once again, they started the tournament on their home court in the Bison Gym with a matinee contest against a District 7 representative, the Belle Vernon Lady Leopards.

This game was defined by desire, on both sides of the court. The teams kept it close the entire afternoon, neither giving in. It was the final eight minutes when the game ultimately was decided. Clearfield kept battling, fighting, driving, but the final quarter they seemed to just run out of energy. The season of success for the Lady Bison came to a close in a 58-46 loss.

The game fell the way of the Lady Leopards early, as the Lady Bison were finding it difficult to keep their opponent’s offense in check, as Aubrey Brown went off in the opening quarter. Clearfield’s defense could not keep up with her, as she put up 12 of her game-high 24 points. At the buzzer, the Lady Leopards held a three possession advantage, 22-15.

Clearfield still would not quit, and the second quarter proved the heart of the team was still beating.

The girls would close the gap with an impressive run at the basket, and also settling in on defense to keep Belle Vernon to just single-digit scoring in the quarter. The effort would cut the lead to just 30-28 heading into halftime, with Clearfield feeling a lot better in where they were standing.

Both teams were just as strong in the third quarter, swapping momentum back-and-forth, and neither team was giving in. Three quarters in, Belle Vernon still held a three-point advantage at 42-39. It was going to be eight minutes to decide who moved into the sweet 16, and who wouldn’t have any more practices for the season.

Head coach Missy Helsel surrounded by seniors Mia Helsel, Myleigh Hudson, and Elia Evilsizor.

All that momentum Clearfield had entering that final quarter would evaporate, as they went stagnant. A mere seven points in the fourth, and having to play conservatively with all five starters on the brink of fouling out, did the home team in. The Lady Leopards took advantage to put up 16 points to set the final.

Along with Brown, Saylar Lee and Lyla McConnell hit double figures, respectively scoring 13 and 10 points.

For Clearfield, Sonny Diehl led the way with 23 points, with Eve Helsel adding in another 11.

Belle Vernon will move on into the second round of the PIAA tournament. Clearfield’s season comes to an end with records set and milestones accomplished. Diehl and senior Mia Helsel each would eclipse the 1000-point mark, with each setting program records. Helsel finished her senior campaign as the all-time leader in three-point shots, with Diehl overtaking the top spot in rebounds. That record will only continue to rise as she will return next year for her senior campaign.

Helsel, along with fellow seniors Myleigh Hudson and Elia Evilsizor, finish their careers with back-to-back District 9 championships, and back-to-back trips to the PIAA playoffs. Clearfield’s season comes to a close with a final record of 18-7.

SCORE BY QUARTER

Belle Vernon 22 8 12 16 – 58

Clearfield 15 13 11 7 – 46

Belle Vernon – 58

Emerson LaCarte 0 1-2 1, Abby Russell 3 0-2 7, Lyla McConnell 4 2-6 10, Mia Roebuck 0 0-0 0, Aubrey Brown 8 6-6 24, Saylar Lee 5 1-3 13, Skylar Salay 1 1-3 3, Isis Almyty 0 0-0 0. TOTALS 21 11-22 58.

Clearfield – 46

Sonny Diehl 8 7-8 23, Eve Helsel 4 2-4 11, Mia Helsel 0 2-2 2, Myleigh Hudson 3 0-0 8, Riley Cummings 0 0-0 0, Elia Evilsizor 1 0-0 2. TOTALS 16 11-14 46.

Final Clearfield Lady Bison Scoreboard