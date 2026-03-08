CLEARFIELD – An Osceola Mills man will stand trial on a felony charge for allegedly strangling a woman.

Cody James Baranchak, 24, was charged with felony strangulation, as well as misdemeanor counts of simple assault and false imprisonment and two summaries for his actions on Feb. 21.

Baranchak waived his right to a preliminary hearing Wednesday during centralized court, sending the case on to the county court for further disposition.

According to the affidavit of probable cause, police responded to a report of a physical domestic incident at a home in Osceola Mills. After they arrived on the scene, Baranchak stated that “nothing bad” took place but admitted there was some arguing between him and the woman. He related that both parties struck each other and he was unsure where she had gone.

Meanwhile, the victim contacted state police to say she was at her mother’s home. When police spoke with her, they could see she had swelling on the left side of her face and dried blood on the inside of her mouth.

She told them they had friends over to their home and Baranchak had been drinking. They started arguing and it became physical in the living room and bedroom areas. She reported Baranchak covered her mouth and nose to restrict her breathing.

“She believed she was going to pass out and was unable to breathe,” it says in the affidavit.

While they were in the bedroom, he allegedly held her down and struck her in the face, head and neck with a closed fist.

After, she said she was quietly able to leave the apartment to get help. She called a friend who picked her up and took her to her mother’s residence.

The victim provided a video of Baranchak’s actions in the bedroom. In this, police say they could see the defendant holding the victim down and striking her in the face, multiple times. They could also see Baranchak apply pressure to her face, according to the report.

Baranack’s bail was lowered from $75,000 to $20,000 on Wednesday. He remains in the county jail.