Name: Theodore M. Schneider (Ted)

Born: March 19, 1936

Died: November 28, 2025

Hometown: Kersey, Pa.

Branch: U.S. Army

Ted served two years as military police in the United States Army.

The Fox Township Servicemen’s Burial Detail accorded full military rites during Ted’s Funeral Mass at St. Boniface Church.

He was laid to rest in the St. Boniface Cemetery.

