JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa. (EYT) — The NWS Storm Prediction Center has issued a tornado watch for a large swath of western Pennsylvania, effective until 8 p.m. EST Saturday.

Weather Alerts are brought to you by Redbank Chevrolet and DuBrook.

The watch covers 25 counties across the region, including the Pittsburgh metropolitan area and extending north to the New York state line and south to the West Virginia border.

According to the National Weather Service in Pittsburgh, the alert also coincides with a hazardous weather outlook for portions of east-central Ohio and northern West Virginia. Forecasters warned that atmospheric conditions are favorable for the development of severe thunderstorms capable of producing tornadoes, damaging winds and hail.

The Pennsylvania counties included in the watch are:

Pittsburgh Area: Allegheny, Armstrong, Beaver, Butler, Washington, Westmoreland.

Northern Tier: Clarion, Crawford, Elk, Erie, Forest, McKean, Mercer, Potter, Venango, Warren.

Central & Southern Highlands: Cambria, Cameron, Clearfield, Fayette, Greene, Indiana, Jefferson, Lawrence, Somerset.

Meteorologists urge residents in the affected areas to monitor NOAA Weather Radio or local news outlets for potential warnings. A tornado watch means that conditions are favorable for tornadoes to form, while a tornado warning indicates that a tornado has been sighted or indicated by weather radar.

Weather spotters throughout the tri-state area have been encouraged to report any significant weather conditions to the National Weather Service.

Beyond Saturday night, hazardous weather is not currently expected through the remainder of the week.

