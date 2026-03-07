HARRISBURG — Pennsylvania Treasurer Stacy Garrity returned more than $50,000 in unclaimed property to county governments during America250PA kickoff events held across the Commonwealth.

“Returning this money back to the communities where it belongs means more resources that were meant to serve residents of these counties can be put to work,” Treasurer Garrity said. “Unclaimed property can belong to individuals, businesses, nonprofits and local governments – and when we reunite Pennsylvanians with their unclaimed property, we strengthen communities across the state.”

The America250PA initiative is a multi-year celebration leading up to this year’s 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence. Events across the Commonwealth continue to highlight Pennsylvania’s central role in America’s history.

As communities geared up to celebrate the kickoff of the semiquincentennial celebration of America’s founding, Treasurer Garrity returned funds to county officials that had been safeguarded through Treasury’s unclaimed property program.

Properties returned include:

Blair County – $5,993.63

Bedford County – $1,544.23

Bradford County – $1,255.35

Cambria County – $1,882.92

Fayette – $6,644.50

Franklin County – $2,685.00

Fulton County – $16,243.14

Greene – $1,496.40

Pike County – $6,095.64

Somerset County – $2,221.09

Tioga County – $1,743.30

Wayne County – $2,292.78

Westmoreland – $2,099.62

Wyoming County – $1,623.99

“Joining America250PA to help build up the anticipation of our nation’s 250th birthday has been a meaningful way to celebrate our great state’s role in our nation’s history and bring our communities together,” Treasurer Garrity said. “Every corner of the Commonwealth has a rich history that helped build our nation, and while we’re reflecting on where we’ve been, more importantly we can look ahead to the incredible future we’re building for the next generation.”

Unclaimed property can include dormant bank accounts, abandoned stocks, uncashed checks and more. Property is always available for the rightful owner to claim. Tangible property — often the contents of forgotten safe deposit boxes — may be auctioned after three years, but proceeds remain available to claim in perpetuity.

More than $5 billion in unclaimed property is currently safeguarded by Treasury. More than one in ten Pennsylvanians is owed unclaimed property, and the average claim is worth more than $1,000.

To search for unclaimed property, visit patreasury.gov/unclaimed-property.