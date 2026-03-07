HARRISBURG, Pa. (EYT) — State officials are reminding residents to swap batteries in their smoke and carbon monoxide alarms while adjusting clocks for the “spring forward” time change this weekend.

According to the state, functioning alarms can reduce the risk of dying in a home fire by half, yet dead or missing batteries remain the most common reason for device failure.

Pennsylvania frequently leads the country in fire deaths, according to the United States Fire Administration. Data from that agency shows 26 fire fatalities occurred in the state through March 2 of this year.

“Pennsylvania is once again leading the nation in fire-related deaths, and that underscores just how critical it is for every family to maintain working smoke alarms in their homes,” State Fire Commissioner Tom Cook said. He noted that families may have only a few minutes to escape a fire, making a working alarm a life-or-death matter.

Commissioner Cook recommends installing alarms on every floor, inside sleeping areas, and in hallways. He also advises residents to create an escape plan with two ways out of every room and a designated meeting spot outside.

Carbon monoxide is a colorless and odorless gas that can be produced by fireplaces, gas appliances, grills, and vehicles. According to state authorities, detectors can alert residents to the gas before they experience symptoms like nausea or dizziness.

The American Red Cross provides free smoke alarms to those in need through the Ready PA website. Officials state that all alarms should be tested monthly and the entire unit replaced every 10 years. Newer models often feature sealed batteries that do not require changes.

