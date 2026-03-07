PITTSBURG- The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) and the Department of Environmental Protection (DEP), Keep Pennsylvania Beautiful, and the Pittsburgh Steelers teamed up to encourage Pennsylvanians to “Pick Up PA” ahead of the NFL Draft in Pittsburgh in April. The 2026 Pick Up Pennsylvania litter cleanup initiative is a collaborative effort between PennDOT, and DEP, and Keep Pennsylvania Beautiful that gives Pennsylvanians across the Commonwealth the opportunity to help keep their communities clean and free from litter.

“With the eyes of the world pointing at the Commonwealth, we are eternally grateful to our committed volunteers for helping us Pick Up PA,” said PennDOT Secretary Mike Carroll. “We are all stewards of our environment. I encourage everyone to get involved in Pick Up PA, and, if you own a business, consider sponsoring a roadway in the Commonwealth.”

“One of the key parts of DEP’s mission is partnership, and it is thanks to tremendous partners like Keep Pennsylvania Beautiful, PennDOT, Adopt-A-Highway sponsors, and so many others that we are fighting litter in Pennsylvania,” said DEP Secretary Jessica Shirley. “Thanks to volunteers across the Commonwealth we are ready to keep Pennsylvania and America litter-free for the next 250 years.”

The 2026 Pennsylvania tourism season – including the NFL Draft, PGA Championship, FIFA World Cup, MLB All-Star Series and America250PA – is expected to bring more than 209 million travelers to the Commonwealth with 600,000 fans expected for the Draft in Pittsburgh alone.

Litter can pollute streams and rivers with microplastics, degrading water quality, and harming the fish, birds, and wildlife that depend on healthy streams and rivers to thrive. Pick Up PA, an annual volunteer effort to clean up Pennsylvania roads, parks, streams, and communities, represents Governor Shapiro’s commitment to protecting Pennsylvania’s cherished natural resources.

Through PennDOT’s Sponsor-A-Highway program, local businesses and organizations can secure agreements with a PennDOT vendor who uses skilled maintenance forces to remove litter on roadways such as interstates and expressways, especially in areas where volunteer litter groups cannot safely pick up litter. Sponsors are recognized with a newly designed roadside acknowledgement sign displaying their business name and logo, and also listed on PennDOT’s website.

The SAH program is among the programs featured on PennDOT’s revamped www.pa.gov/cleanup page, a one-stop shop of programs and resources outlining the many ways that the public, organizations, businesses, and more can help clean up PA.

“We are excited to welcome football fans from around the world to Pittsburgh for the 2026 Draft, showcasing all our region has to offer – our iconic landscape, innovative spirit, cultural vibrancy and more,” said Cecelia Cagni, Director of Corporate Communications for the Pittsburgh Steelers. “We are grateful to the host of dedicated volunteers and partners who are stepping up in true Pittsburgh fashion to ensure Pennsylvania’s natural beauty shines brightly on this global stage.”

In 2025, 81,500 volunteers participated in Pick Up Pennsylvania. Over 4 million pounds of litter and trash were picked up, 6.1 million pounds recycled, and nearly 63,000 trees, flowers and other greens were planted.

Also in 2025, PennDOT’s Adopt-A-Highway program coordinated 26,000 volunteers belonging to 4,700 groups and supported the collection of more than 40,000 bags of trash from PA roadways.

“Keeping Pennsylvania beautiful starts with all of us,” said Shannon Reiter, Executive Director of Keep Pennsylvania Beautiful. “Our volunteers, partners, and community groups play a vital role in protecting our waterways, parks, and neighborhoods. As we welcome millions of visitors for this historic tourism season, their efforts send a powerful message and ensures our natural spaces reflect the pride we have in our Commonwealth.”

For more information about the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection, visit dep.pa.gov and follow DEP on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, and X.