ARMSTRONG TWP., Pa. (EYT) — Pennsylvania State Police arrested an Indiana County man for felony statutory sexual assault after forensic testing and DNA analysis linked him to an investigation involving a juvenile victim.

Pennsylvania State Police at the Indiana Station began the investigation after receiving a report through the Safe2Say system on May 11, 2025.

According to court documents, 39-year-old Jonathan Andrew McKendrick, of Clune, was charged on March 2. The charges include felony counts of statutory sexual assault, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, and sexual assault. McKendrick also faces felony counts of corruption of minors and aggravated indecent assault.

McKendrick was also charged with misdemeanor counts of indecent assault and endangering the welfare of children. A summary count of harassment was also filed, court documents indicate.

According to state police, troopers interviewed the juvenile victim and obtained evidence during the course of the investigation. The police report said that McKendrick was identified as the suspect following laboratory testing and DNA analysis. This analysis was conducted by the PSP Forensic Serology Department and the PSP Forensic DNA Division.

Records show McKendrick was arraigned on March 2 before Magisterial District Judge Susanne Steffee, who set bail at $50,000 monetary. He was initially remanded to the Indiana County Jail, but later released after posting bail through a professional bondsman.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for March 10 at 10:45 a.m. with Judge Steffee presiding.

Trooper Lindsey Shay is the investigating officer.

The post Safe2Say Report Triggers Investigation, DNA Analysis Leads to Charges Against Indiana County Man appeared first on exploreJefferson.