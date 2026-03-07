According to AAA, Friday’s national average price for a gallon of regular gasoline is $3.32, which is 34 cents more than Monday and 42 cents higher than a month ago. Friday’s national average is the highest since September 2024.

As of Friday morning, West Texas Intermediate crude oil is trading at more than $85 per barrel. This represents an increase of more than $20 per barrel since the conflict began last weekend. If oil prices continue to rise, gas prices are likely to as well.

AAA East Central reminds motorists about ways to improve fuel efficiency. Adopting responsible driving practices can contribute to significant savings at the pump and ease the financial strain of higher gas prices.

To improve vehicle gas mileage, AAA recommends the following tips.

The Daily Drive

Slow down and drive the speed limit. On the highway, aerodynamic drag causes fuel economy to drop off significantly as speeds increase above 50 mph.

Reduce trips and lighten your load. Limit the amount of cargo in your vehicle when possible.

Avoid "jackrabbit" starts and hard acceleration. These actions greatly increase fuel consumption. Accelerate smoothly with light to moderate throttle.

Avoid extended idling to warm up the engine. Even in winter, idling and warming up an engine are unnecessary and wastes fuel.

Look ahead. When approaching a red light or stop sign, let off the gas early and allow the vehicle to coast down to a slower speed until it is time to brake.

Use cruise control to help maintain a constant speed and save fuel. However, never use cruise control on wet roads because a loss of vehicle control could result.

However, never use cruise control on wet roads because a loss of vehicle control could result. Take advantage of fuel savings programs. For example, AAA members have access to savings when filling up at Shell gas stations.

Ownership, Maintenance, and Repairs

Keep tires properly inflated. Under-inflated tires reduce fuel economy, but more importantly, tires low on air affect handling and braking, wear more rapidly, and can overheat and blow out.

Maintain the vehicle according to the manufacturer's recommendations. Regular maintenance will ensure optimum fuel economy, performance, and longevity.

Make all necessary repairs. Take the vehicle to a trusted repair facility as soon as possible if the "Check Engine" light comes on.

Finding the Best Gas Prices

By downloading the Auto Club app, motorists can find the least expensive gasoline near them. The latest state, county and city gas prices can be found at GasPrices.AAA.com.

