HARRISBURG – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) invested nearly $460.8 million to help municipalities across the Commonwealth maintain their roads and bridges. These investments, which are funded by state gas tax revenues, help municipalities pay for critical maintenance like snow removal and road repaving.

“Each of the Commonwealth’s 2,500 municipalities has their own unique needs and challenges,” said PennDOT Secretary Mike Carroll. “Governor Shapiro’s commitment to keeping Pennsylvania’s roads and bridges safe and accessible is showing up where we need it most: in our communities where local officials can direct the funding for transportation needs.”

Since taking office in 2023, Governor Shapiro has delivered on his commitment to put Pennsylvanians first and strengthen our businesses by investing nearly $1.87 billion in liquid fuels funds directly into our local communities to improve the Commonwealth’s roads and bridges. In that time, under the Shapiro Administration, 19,525 miles of roadway have been improved and work has advanced on 1,757 state and local bridges. That represents the second most bridges repaired of any state in the entire country.

“Townships and local governments continue to maintain two-thirds of Pennsylvania’s road miles, and reliable liquid fuels funding remains essential to keeping those roads safe and well-maintained,” said PSATS Executive Director David Sanko. “As the transportation landscape rapidly evolves, with electric vehicles, alternative fuels, and new technologies reshaping how we travel, the traditional revenue streams that support local infrastructure are not keeping pace. We appreciate PennDOT’s ongoing partnership and the General Assembly’s willingness to explore sustainable, long-term funding solutions. Together, we can ensure that Pennsylvania’s local roads remain strong and ready for the future.”

The formula used to allocate funding is based on population and miles of locally owned roads. To be eligible, a roadway must be formally adopted as a public street by the municipality, meet certain dimension requirements, and be able to safely accommodate vehicles driving at least 15 miles per hour.

The Commonwealth is home to nearly 121,000 miles of public roads. There are 2,500 municipalities that manage 78,000 miles of roadway and more than 6,600 bridges.

“The Pennsylvania State Association of Boroughs commends the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation for recognizing borough governments as important partners of the statewide transportation network. These liquid fuels allocations are an essential funding component for preserving this vast network of locally maintained roads, which are so vital to the continued economic viability of this Commonwealth,” said PSAB Executive Director Chris Cap. “Borough communities across Pennsylvania will continue to maintain our portion of the local transportation network and we highly value our exceptional partnership with PennDOT.”

