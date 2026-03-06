PITTSBURGH, Pa. (EYT) — United States District Judge Christy Criswell Wiegand sentenced 41-year-old Michael William Boston to 84 months in federal prison on March 5 for transporting and possessing child sexual abuse material.

Boston, a resident of Grove City, will also serve 10 years of supervised release after his prison term. United States Attorney Troy Rivetti announced the court’s decision on March 6.

According to information presented to the court, Boston transported material by uploading it to a cloud server in October 2022. His plea agreement included responsibility for two other instances of transporting material in 2023.

Federal officials stated that Boston possessed more than 1,500 images and videos on seven electronic devices. Many images depicted the exploitation of infants and toddlers as young as several months old. Some material showed acts of bestiality and blindfolded children tied to stationary objects.

Boston previously worked as a resource instructor for students with hearing impairments. He traveled to schools in nine Pennsylvania counties to work with children in grades pre-kindergarten through 12.

The defendant was active in local churches and his community. Boston was fired from his teaching position and surrendered his teaching license because of the prosecution.

Assistant United States Attorney Kelly M. Locher prosecuted the case. Homeland Security Investigations and the Pennsylvania State Police investigated the matter.

This case is part of Project Safe Childhood. The Department of Justice launched the initiative in 2006 to combat child exploitation and abuse.

