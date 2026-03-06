DUBOIS- Co-Interim Manager Ben Kafferlin announced a plan to reduce DuBois utility bills at Wednesday night’s meeting. The plan includes two approaches:

Path 1: The elimination of the minimum use payment

Path 2: Billing accurately on meter size

The meter size was the simpler of the two. Part of the per-gallon rate is based on the size of a property’s meter. In the City of DuBois, meter sizes were known and documented. In Sandy Township, they were not. The New City of DuBois has been charging everyone assuming the same meter size as a result. The New City of DuBois has been working on documenting the meter sizes so rates for some properties could be lowered.

The second path was something Kafferlin apologized for. He said he assumed the DuBois region followed the standard billing practices used by most municipalities.

Most municipalities send a minimum bill each month. If a property uses 10 gallons, 100 gallons, 900 gallons, or even 1,000 gallons, it is charged for 1,000 gallons.

What the DuBois region has been doing for years is an accumulated charge until the minimum 1,000 gallons was reached. If a property only used 300 gallons a month their billing would work like this. Month 1 would see $0 charges for its 300 use. Month 2 would still be $0 for the 600 gallons of use. Month 3 would be $0 for the 900 gallons of use. Month 4 would bill for all 1,200 gallons of use.

Kafferlin stated it wouldn’t happen this month, but the City will be moving towards monthly accurate reading. This will be between the two methods previously used in the City. If a property used 300 gallons they will be billed for those 300 gallons that month. Not postponed until the tally passes 1,000 gallons nor paying for 1,000 gallons worth of use at the minimum.

Pension Plan

The City has two pension plans. It is a state legal requirement that police and non-uniform pensions be separated. Each year a municipality has to pay a minimum amount into the pension funds.

The police pension fund is doing well. It is funded ahead of schedule. Enough that the City’s Municipal Minimum Obligation is lowered by around $50 thousand for the year. The current target for that plan is $13 million. The targeted amount to finance the non-uniform pension is $17.4 million. It is currently under funded by $6.3 million. This means the City will have to pay $1.3 million extra for its MMO.

The non-uniform fund had been underfunded for years. Based in part on the assumption, described as unrealistic in the meeting, of a 8.0% yearly return on investments. The projected return was lowered under the previous City Council of the Old City of DuBois to 7.5%.

Stormwater

The City’s stormwater system is a mess. The roads and other above ground infrastructure doesn’t serve handling stormwater as well as it should. The underground infrastructure is failing leading to faster degradation of the roads above. A solution was proposed to fairly distribute the costs to those who would the stormwater systems most directly benefit. This would potentially lead to lower taxes within the City of DuBois.

This would be done by creating a “storm water utility”. This utility would operate similar to the water and sewer authorities. It would be its own organization that maintains stormwater infrastructure. This potential utility would pay for the maintenance and upgrades of the system and would fund this through fees to beneficiaries. If created, this would be costs removed from the City’s General Fund financed through property taxes.

This would mean properties that don’t benefit from stormwater infrastructure will see a reduced tax payment outright. Paying for the stormwater system could shift to paying for the square feet and surface material rather than property’s assessed value. A property of mostly grass would pay less than a property of the same size that was all pavement as the grass covered property would contribute less expenses to the stormwater infrastructure.

According to the presentation by HRG, residents could see a ~50% reduction in payments to the City without doing anything. Incentives can be created for making property upgrades that mitigate stormwater runoff that would reduce the wear on the stormwater systems. Remaining under the tax system, taxes may need raised up to ~60% more according to HRG to adequately maintain and repair the stormwater infrastructure.

The plan would take 6-12 months to implement. The upfront costs ranging from:

Impervious Area Development: $40 – 150k

Engineering Assistance: $80 – 100k

According to HRG, these are costs that could be recouped by the City within a year or two of implementing the stormwater utility. Grant funds are a potential alternative as well.

Manager Position Advertisement

The City Council voted to approve advertising for a permanent City Manager. The Council reaffirmed the budgeted salary of $140 thousand per year. A requirement was added that the manager would be need to live within the City of DuBois with a six month grace period to make the relocation. Applications are due within six weeks.