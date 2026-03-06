CLEARFIELD – Clearfield County Domestic Relations periodically reports the names of people who are wanted on a bench warrant for owing back child support and/or court costs.
The following names are published in an effort to assist in the apprehension of people who owe past-due support payments. This list will continue to be published on a regular basis on GANT.
Anyone who may have information concerning any of the people listed is asked to call Clearfield County Domestic Relations at 814-765-5339, Extension 344. All calls will remain anonymous.
Name, Address
- Timothy J. Bamat, Philipsburg
- David D. Baughman, Clearfield
- Anthony M. Boisvert, Winburne
- Jason S. Brundridge, Penfield
- Justin E. Clinton, DuBois
- Cory L. Fontenoy, New Millport
- Thomas T. Hall, Clearfield
- Michael H. Harding, Osceola Mills
- Matthew D. Hays, Winburne
- Logan E. L. Hollabaugh, Morrisdale
- Tyler L. Johnson, DuBois
- Michael A. Jones, Altoona
- Devon E. Klingler, Winburne
- Samantha D. Lefort, West Decatur
- Silvino Lopez, West Virginia
- Justin Martell, DuBois
- Justin A. Martin, Woodland
- Shelby R. Martin, Morrisdale
- Christopher M. McBride, Woodland
- Brandon J. Molitsky, Patton
- Stephen J. Moskel, Madera
- Diana L. Nowicki, Altoona
- Kristopher L. Owens, Curwensville
- Patrick L. Parks, Clearfield
- Michael A. Pino, Clearfield
- Jonathan K. Potter, Clearfield
- James A. Potter, Clearfield
- Joseph C. Ralston III, Glen Richey
- Lonnie R. Schmoke Jr., Clearfield
- Brian A. Skiver, Fallentimber
- Dustin A. Smith, Clearfield
- Michael A. Smith, Houtzdale
- Kenneth D. Smith, Olanta
- Virginia L. Stone, Smokerun
- Coty T. Trump, Philipsburg
- Matthew C. Waugaman, Cherry Tree
- Timothy J. White, Drifting
