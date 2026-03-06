BROCKWAY, Pa. (EYT) — Residents are invited to help shape the future of Brockway, Pennsylvania through a series of upcoming Community Visioning Workshops organized by Discover Brockway.

The workshops are designed to gather community input and ideas as local leaders plan for future revitalization and growth.

Organizers say the sessions will allow residents to share their perspectives on what makes Brockway unique and what improvements or opportunities they would like to see in the coming years.

Participants will be encouraged to discuss questions such as what makes the town special, how the community can build on its strengths and what bold ideas should be explored for Brockway’s future.

The workshops are being facilitated by consultants from the Pennsylvania Downtown Center.

Upcoming Workshop Dates

Wednesday, March 25

Wednesday, April 22

Tuesday, May 12

Wednesday, June 17

All sessions will begin at 6:00 p.m. and will be held at the Brockwayville Depot.

Organizers say the workshops are open to anyone interested in contributing ideas for the community’s future, whether longtime residents or newcomers.

Officials encourage community members to attend and participate in discussions aimed at strengthening Brockway and guiding the town’s next chapter.

The post Brockway Invites Residents to Community Visioning Workshops appeared first on exploreJefferson.