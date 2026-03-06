HERSHEY – The duo of Clearfield Bison seniors competing at the 2026 PIAA AA State Championships both survived the first day of competition, but couldn’t garner any wins on day two at the Giant Center.

160 pounder Colton Ryan reached Friday morning’s quarterfinal round and was up against Berks Catholic sophomore Layden Acevedo (39-6), the Southeast Regional champ. After a scoreless first period, Acevedo chose bottom to start the second. He scored the bout’s opening points via an escape just eight seconds into the period. At the 1:18 mark he upped his lead over Ryan to 4-0, and Acevedo rode Ryan for the rest of the period to take that 4-0 lead into the final period. Ryan also had a quick escape to start, narrowing the gap to 4-1 after just nine seconds. Ryan pushed the action the rest of the last period, getting a stall warning with about 30 seconds remaining, then added a stall point with less than five seconds left to set the quarterfinal loss at a narrow 4-2.

The loss put Ryan into the final 12 in the state and he had about an hour to recover for his “blood round” bout against senior Owen Ivcic (53-8) of Bentworth. The four time state qualifier finally assured himself of his first state medal as he was just too much on his feet for Ryan this day, garnering six takedowns in what turned out to be a 24-7 tech fall in 4:18.

Ryan finished his senior season with a record of 33-12. The two-time state qualifier ended his four year run as a starter for the Bison with a career record of 125-56, putting him in the top-15 on Clearfield’s all-time win list.

The other Bison to make it to day two of the state tourney was 152 pounder Colton Bumbarger, who had gone 1-1 on the opening day of wrestling.

Bumbarger’s opponent in the second round of consolations was former state placewinner Jackson Butler (41-11) of Bishop McCort.

After a scoreless first period, Jackson chose bottom to start the second. He reversed Bumbarger after 22 seconds and rode him the rest of the period to take a 2-0 lead into the final set of two minutes. Bumbarger wisely chose neutral to start the third. Unfortunately the strategy backfired when Jackson scored the lone takedown of the match with 1:03 remaining to take a 5-0 lead. Bumbarger did manage a reversal with 22 seconds left, but ran out of time before being able to turn Jackson for the tying or winning points. Butler also went on to win his blood round match, ensuring the senior a second state medal

Bumbarger’s senior season ended with a record of 31-15. He completed his four year run with exactly 100 wins, against 69 losses, adding his first district title this year.

