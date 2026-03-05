ROCKTON- The Union Township Municipal Authority, Rockton, PA, Clearfield County is providing notice of a planned water service interruption to replace a 6” tee in the alley behind the Rockton Post Office.

This repair work is scheduled to begin on Friday, March 6 beginning at 8 a.m., weather permitting. If the planned work cannot be done on March 6, the next work day will be Monday, March 9 beginning at 8 a.m.

Customers on the following roads going west from North Street will be affected:

DuBois Rockton Road

Old DuBois Road

Lee Road

Helen Lane

Huey Lane

Shortcut Road

Krik Road

Blue Jay Drive

The Alley behind the Rockton Post Office

Upon the work being completed, water lines will be flushed.

Customers are advised to boil water for drinking and cooking until bacteria testing can be completed with acceptable results at which time an additional notice will be issued that the boil water advisory is lifted.