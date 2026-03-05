Jefferson County Adoptable Pet of the Week is sponsored by the Top Tier Federal Credit Union: Meet River!

River–a young male Shepherd mix–is looking for a caring forever home.

According to Gateway Humane Society, River is a very friendly, active boy who likes to play with toys. He could use a little training, and would do best in a home without other animals or small children.

His vaccinations are up-to-date, and he is neutered.

If you would like to meet River, please stop by Gateway Humane Society in Falls Creek during open hours, Monday and Wednesday, 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., and Tuesday and Saturday, noon to 4:00 p.m., or contact the shelter at 814-375-0505.

