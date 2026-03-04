HARRISBURG, Pa. (EYT) — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation announced it is investing nearly $460.8 million to help municipalities across the Commonwealth maintain local roads and bridges.

The funding, which comes from state gas tax revenues through the liquid fuels program, helps municipalities pay for critical maintenance such as snow removal, repaving and other roadway improvements.

“Each of the Commonwealth’s 2,500 municipalities has their own unique needs and challenges,” said PennDOT Secretary Mike Carroll. “Governor Shapiro’s commitment to keeping Pennsylvania’s roads and bridges safe and accessible is showing up where we need it most: in our communities where local officials can direct the funding for transportation needs.”

Since taking office in 2023, Josh Shapiro’s administration has invested nearly $1.87 billion in liquid fuels funds to support local infrastructure projects across the state.

During that time, officials say 19,525 miles of roadway have been improved and work has advanced on 1,757 state and local bridges. PennDOT said that total represents the second most bridges repaired by any state in the nation.

Local governments are responsible for maintaining about two-thirds of Pennsylvania’s roadways.

“Townships and local governments continue to maintain two-thirds of Pennsylvania’s road miles, and reliable liquid fuels funding remains essential to keeping those roads safe and well maintained,” said David Sanko of the Pennsylvania State Association of Township Supervisors.

Sanko noted that changes in the transportation landscape — including electric vehicles, alternative fuels and emerging technologies — are affecting traditional funding streams used to support infrastructure.

“We appreciate PennDOT’s ongoing partnership and the General Assembly’s willingness to explore sustainable, long-term funding solutions,” he said.

Funding allocations are determined using a formula based on municipal population and the number of locally owned road miles. To qualify, a roadway must be formally adopted as a public street, meet certain size requirements and be able to safely accommodate vehicles traveling at least 15 miles per hour.

Pennsylvania has nearly 121,000 miles of public roads. Municipalities manage about 78,000 miles of roadway and more than 6,600 bridges.

“The Pennsylvania State Association of Boroughs commends the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation for recognizing borough governments as important partners of the statewide transportation network,” said Chris Cap of the Pennsylvania State Association of Boroughs.

Cap said the liquid fuels allocations are critical for maintaining local transportation systems that support communities and economic activity across the Commonwealth.

