GREEN TWP., Pa. (EYT) — A Clymer woman is facing multiple charges, including felony aggravated cruelty to animals, after state police say she abandoned her injured dog along a roadway in Indiana County.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, Palina Williams, 31, was charged February 24 with felony counts of aggravated cruelty to animals and intimidation of witnesses or victims. She is also charged with misdemeanor counts of cruelty to animals and invasion of privacy, along with several summary offenses.

The charges were filed at Magisterial District Court 40-2-01.

Williams was arraigned before Magisterial District Judge Anthony Sottile III and was remanded to the Indiana County Jail in lieu of $100,000 monetary bail.

State police said a trooper from the Indiana Patrol Unit received a report February 24 regarding an injured and abandoned dog in Green Township.

During the investigation, troopers learned Williams allegedly abandoned her mixed breed dog along a roadway on February 20.

The dog was later found by a passerby on the afternoon of February 21 along Valley Road in Green Township. The passerby transported the dog to a veterinarian for treatment and also posted about the animal on social media.

Veterinary staff determined the dog had suffered two pelvic fractures and had numerous chicken bones in its stomach.

Troopers also learned Williams had contacted an acquaintance and asked the person to kill the dog or abandon it. Police said Williams later disseminated nude photographs of the acquaintance in an attempt to prevent the person from speaking with investigators.

As of the latest report, the dog continues to receive veterinary treatment.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for March 5 at 11:30 a.m.

The post Police: Woman Abandoned Injured Dog, Then Used Nude Photos to Intimidate Witness appeared first on exploreJefferson.