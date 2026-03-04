Two women were arrested following a domestic disturbance that turned physical at a veterinary clinic in Brookville, and Pennsylvania State Police in Punxsutawney are investigating a false report in Canoe Township.

According to the Brookville Borough Police Department, officers were dispatched February 27 at approximately 4:13 p.m. to Northfork Veterinary, located at 252 Allegheny Boulevard, for a report of a domestic dispute that had turned physical. Police said the two women involved had separated before officers arrived. An 18-year-old woman reported she had been slapped across the face. A 22-year-old woman reported the younger woman jumped her, striking and pulling her hair.

Police said the two were arguing over who had been drinking alcohol at the home where both women were staying. A witness reportedly intervened and separated the two. Both women were arrested and charged with simple assault, harassment, and disorderly conduct. They were transported to the Jefferson County Jail.

Pennsylvania State Police are investigating a report that was determined to be false in Indiana County. According to PSP Punxsutawney, troopers responded February 25 at approximately 1:15 a.m. to Central Street in Canoe Township. Police said the report was later discovered to have not occurred. The investigation remains ongoing in this case.

