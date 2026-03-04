OIL CITY, Pa. (EYT) — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation, the Pennsylvania DUI Association and municipal law enforcement agencies across the state will launch a St. Patrick’s Day impaired driving enforcement campaign beginning this week.

The enforcement initiative, known as Operation Sober Shamrock, will kick off with a special campaign running from March 5 through March 7, 2026.

The effort was announced during a media event at the Hermitage Police Department in Mercer County.

Officials said the coordinated enforcement activities will include roving DUI patrols throughout Pennsylvania. Law enforcement agencies will also conduct sustained enforcement activities during the full St. Patrick’s Day Impaired Driving Enforcement period from March 7 through March 17.

The Hermitage Police Department and the Erie County District Attorney’s Office will lead Operation Sober Shamrock enforcement in the northwest region as grantees of PennDOT’s Municipal Police Traffic Services Enforcement Program.

The initiative is part of PennDOT’s ongoing efforts with public safety partners to reduce impaired driving crashes, injuries and fatalities statewide.

Officials said the campaign combines enforcement with public education efforts focused on Pennsylvania’s vehicle code, DUI laws and the dangers of driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

The program is funded in part through PennDOT’s distribution of federal safety funds from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

