BROOKVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – Mike Logue has been selected as Brookville Equipment Corporation’s Employee of the Month for January.

Mike began his career at BROOKVILLE 20 years ago, initially working swing shift before transitioning to night shift, where he has remained ever since. He started in the blasting department and later moved into painting. Today, he serves as a Painter and Crew Leader for the night shift paint team, a role he has held for approximately the past eight years.

In his current position, Mike is responsible for ensuring parts and equipment are properly prepared and painted according to schedule. Each night, he reviews assignments, follows direction, and leads his crew in completing the required tasks to keep production moving forward. His focus is simple and consistent; to get the job done, get it done right, and keep everything organized.

Over the course of his career, he has developed extensive skills in painting, body work, and the administrative and documentation processes that support the paint department. When he first started, reading technical drawings was unfamiliar territory. Through experience and persistence, he gained confidence and proficiency, learning how to interpret drawings and apply that knowledge to his daily work. Stepping into the crew leader role brought new responsibilities as well, expanding his leadership skills and reinforcing the importance of teamwork and accountability.

Before joining BROOKVILLE, Mike worked as a welder at Rescar and attended Jeff Tech for Auto Body Training. That foundation in welding and body work has served him well in the paint department, where attention to detail and surface preparation are critical to producing a high-quality finish.

When asked about his favorite type of equipment to work on, he says he enjoys all of it. The variety keeps the job interesting–no two projects are exactly the same. One standout project was the El Paso job, which he remembers for its dramatic transformation and the satisfaction of seeing it completed.

What keeps him motivated is straightforward; he genuinely enjoys what he does. After 20 years in the paint department, the work has become more than a job-it’s a lifestyle. He takes pride in making equipment look their best and finds satisfaction in knowing customers and the public appreciate the finished product. Seeing people enjoy what BROOKVILLE builds is one of the most rewarding parts of his work.

The most important lesson he has learned throughout his career is simple and practice; stay focused, do what you’re supposed to do, and take pride in doing your job well. That steady approach has contributed to two decades of dependable service.

Outside of work, Mike enjoys spending time with his family, fishing during the summer months, and occasionally visiting the casino.

About Brookville Equipment Corporation

Headquartered in Brookville, Pa., in the scenic foothills of the Allegheny forests. Brookville Equipment Corporation is a world-class American manufacturer of innovative powered transportation solutions for the mining/tunneling, rail freight, and passenger transportation industries. BROOKVILLE contributed to the first American manufactured streetcars in the 1950s, and in 2001, has modernized, manufactured, and remanufactured PCC and heritage streetcars and trolleys for the New Orleans Regional Transit Authority (NORTA), the San Francisco Municipal Transportation Authority (SFMTA), and the Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority (SEPTA).

