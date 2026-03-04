Ingredients

1 cup quick-cooking oats

1 cup packed brown sugar

1 cup all-purpose flour

3/4 cup butter, melted

1/2 teaspoon baking soda

1/4 teaspoon salt

1 — 14 oz. package caramels

1/3 cup milk

1 cup semisweet chocolate chips

1/2 cup chopped walnuts

Directions

~Preheat oven to 350°F.

~In a large bowl, combine the first six ingredients until crumbly; sprinkle one cup into a greased 13×9″ baking pan. Bake for 10 minutes.

~In a small heavy saucepan, cook and stir caramels and milk until caramels are melted. Pour over crust. Top with chocolate chips and nuts. Sprinkle with the remaining oat mixture. Bake at 350° for another 10 minutes.

~Cool on a wire rack. Refrigerate until set.

~Makes three dozen.

