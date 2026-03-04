BELL TWP., Pa. (EYT) — Authorities charged a Reynoldsville man with several felonies on February 27 following a long-term investigation into the physical abuse of a 6-week-old infant in late 2021.

Court records show that 29-year-old Brandon John White faces the following charges:

Aggravated Assault — Attempts to Cause SBI or Causes Injury with Extreme Indfference, Felony 1

Aggravated Assault, — Victim Less Than 13 and Defendant 18 or Older, Felony 1

Aggravated Assault — Victim Less Than 6 and Defendant 18 or Older, Felony 2

Endangering Welfare of Children, Felony 3

Simple Assault, Misdemeanor 1

According to the criminal complaint, the investigation began in January 2022 when Punxsutawney-based State Police were notified that the infant was at UPMC Children’s Hospital Pittsburgh with subdural and subarachnoid hemorrhages. The complaint said medical testing revealed injuries indicative of physical abuse.

The affidavit of probable cause stated a witness reported hearing the victim cry in an unusual way on December 30, 2021. According to the complaint, White was the sole caregiver for the child at that time while others in the Bell Township residence were asleep.

The complaint said White admitted during a 2024 interview that he picked up the victim by placing both hands around her torso and squeezing. According to the affidavit, White reported the infant’s head went backwards as he brought her to his arms. Police said White claimed the incident was an accident and that he never intended to hurt the child.

The affidavit of probable cause stated the victim suffered a stroke as a result of the incident. According to the complaint, the child continues to see a neurologist for weakness on her left side and is considered at high risk for epilepsy.

White was arraigned on March 2 and remains in the Jefferson County Jail after he was unable to post $75,000 monetary bail.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for March 5 at 11:15 a.m. before Magisterial District Judge Jacqueline J. Mizerock.

