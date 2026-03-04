WASHINGTON, D.C. (EYT) — U.S. Sen. John Fetterman is urging the U.S. Department of Education to reconsider a proposed rule that could reclassify certain nursing degrees as non-professional programs and limit federal student loan eligibility.

In a letter sent to Education Secretary Linda McMahon, Fetterman warned the proposal could reduce access to graduate nursing programs and worsen Pennsylvania’s growing nursing shortage.

The proposed rule would limit federal student borrowing to $100,000 for most graduate programs and $200,000 for designated professional degree programs. According to Fetterman, the change could significantly reduce financial assistance for students pursuing advanced nursing degrees.

“Thousands of Pennsylvanians who have invested their time, effort and hard-earned money to achieve graduate degrees in essential fields, like nursing, have had their student loan repayment thrown into total chaos by the Department’s shortsighted actions and policies,” Fetterman wrote.

Fetterman said limiting borrowing for nursing programs could make graduate education inaccessible to many otherwise qualified students.

Pennsylvania is projected to face a shortage of more than 20,000 nurses this year, according to the senator’s office. The shortage is expected to disproportionately affect rural and underserved communities where nurses are often a primary point of access to health care.

Pennsylvania has more than 150 hospitals that train and employ nurses, providing clinical experience and career pathways across the state. However, Fetterman said proposed loan limits could discourage students from enrolling in graduate nursing programs, threatening the future workforce.

In his letter, the senator asked the Department of Education to provide information on how the proposed changes could affect nursing workforce capacity, particularly in rural and medically underserved areas.

He also asked whether the department plans to expand loan relief programs such as Public Service Loan Forgiveness to offset the potential financial burden on students.

Fetterman said student loan policies should reflect the actual cost of graduate education and support students pursuing high-need careers.

“Students deserve a lending system that reflects the full range of educational goals and the evolving needs of our nation,” he wrote. “We have a responsibility to support students pursuing nursing and the communities that depend on them for care.”

The senator requested responses to his questions from the Department of Education by March 30.

Read the full letter below.



Dear Secretary McMahon:

I write regarding the Department of Education’s Notice of Proposed Rulemaking, Reimagining and Improving Student Education (Docket ID ED–2025–OPE–0944), which would narrow the definition of “professional” graduate degree programs and significantly reduce federal student loan eligibility for many advanced degree students. I am particularly concerned that the proposed rule would prevent many graduate nursing students from receiving the loans they need to pay for school, make rent, and support their families, placing advanced education out of reach for many otherwise qualified students.

Since the beginning of the second Trump Administration, the Department of Education has implemented several changes that have effectively dismantled pathways to higher education, weakened oversight and student protections, and reshaped nearly every corner of the nation’s education system. Thousands of Pennsylvanians who have invested their time, effort, and hard-earned money to achieve graduate degrees in essential fields, like nursing, have had their student loan repayment thrown into total chaos by the Department’s shortsighted actions and policies.

Among other changes, the Department’s proposal would reclassify certain graduate degree programs as non-professional and establish new lifetime federal borrowing limits of $100,000 for most graduate programs, $200,000 for designated professional degree programs, and $65,000 per dependent student for Parent PLUS loans. These proposed caps do not reflect the actual cost of many graduate and workforce-critical professional programs and risk limiting access for students pursuing high-need fields. As a direct result, students will likely hesitate to enroll in graduate nursing programs, posing a threat to the already strained nursing workforce in Pennsylvania.

The Commonwealth is home to more than 150 hospitals that train and employ nurses at all levels of the profession, providing the clinical experience and professional pathways necessary to sustain a strong nursing workforce. When monitors go off, medication is due, or patients need an advocate in the absence of family, nurses are the ones who respond.

In rural and underserved communities across Pennsylvania, nurses are often the primary or sole point of access to care, supporting patients where physician shortages persist. Pennsylvania is projected to face a significant nursing shortage, with estimates pointing to a shortage of more than 20,000 nurses this year, a crisis expected to worsen as thousands of nurses approach retirement age. It is no surprise that nursing shortages of this magnitude are associated with worse patient outcomes, longer hospital stays, and a greater likelihood of readmission.

Data from the University of Pennsylvania School of Nursing reflects a hopeful trend for the nursing profession when the tools and resources make it possible to pursue higher education. More than 92 percent of graduates are either employed or enrolled in continuing education within six months of graduation, and a majority of surveyed graduates remain in Pennsylvania to work following completion of their degrees. Each year, Penn Nursing also prepares approximately 30 Master of Science in Nursing graduates, the majority of whom are primary care nurse practitioners, who serve in medically underserved and rural communities.

Pennsylvania’s ability to deliver timely and reliable care depends on having enough trained nurses to meet growing demands. This starts with making school affordable for nurses who are the backbone of our health care system. Student loan limits should reflect the real cost of nursing programs and today’s cost of living. We have a responsibility to support students pursuing nursing and the communities that depend on them for care.

It is unclear how the proposed loan caps and program redesignations were determined or what data the Department relied upon in reaching these decisions. I request responses to the following questions by March 30, 2026.

What analysis has the Department conducted to assess how the reclassification of nursing degree programs and reduced borrowing limits will affect nursing workforce capacity, particularly in rural and medically underserved areas? Does the Department plan to expand Public Service Loan Forgiveness or related loan relief programs to address the increased financial burden that would be created by the reclassification of professional degrees? If so, what is the anticipated scope and timeline for such changes?

An effective education system cannot rely on a one-size-fits-all approach. Students deserve a lending system that reflects the full range of educational goals and the evolving needs of our nation. Further, students deserve the opportunity to pursue careers that reflect their skills, interests, and aspirations.

I urge the Department to reconsider finalizing this proposed rule and to reevaluate the reclassification of professional degree programs and associated borrowing limits. Should you have any questions or require additional detail, please don’t hesitate to contact my office. I look forward to your response.

Sincerely,

John Fetterman

United States Senator

