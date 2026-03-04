JEFFERSON CO., Pa. (EYT) — A local man who police say confessed to breaking into two Punxsutawney restaurants has waived his preliminary hearing.

Court records show that the following charges against Tristen Michael Lambert, 27, of Punxsutawney, were waived for court on February 26 in front of Magisterial District Judge Jacqueline J. Mizerock:

Burglary — Not Adapted for Overnight Accommodation, No Person Present, Felony 2 (two counts)

Criminal Trespass-Break Into Structure, Felony 2 (two counts)

Theft By Unlawful Taking-Movable Property, Misdemeanor 1

Receiving Stolen Property, Misdemeanor 1

The case has been transferred to the Jefferson County Court of Common Pleas.

Lambert remains incarcerated in the Jefferson County Jail, unable to post $50,000 monetary bail.

Details of the case:

According to a criminal complaint, Lambert was arrested after Punxsutawney Borough Police responded to reports of burglaries that occurred during the overnight hours of January 31 and February 1. Investigators found that Taco Inc. Bar and Grill and Neko’s Italian Restaurant were unlawfully entered. The complaint said a suspect was captured on video surveillance inside both businesses.

Police posted photos of the suspect on Facebook, which led to a tip identifying Lambert, according to the affidavit of probable cause. A caller reportedly told police that Lambert admitted to entering the businesses while under the influence of controlled substances. The complaint said Lambert told the caller he discarded his clothes as the surveillance video circulated online.

According to the affidavit, detective Ryan Miller compared a photo of Lambert to the surveillance footage to confirm his identity. Taco Inc. representatives reported that $300 was stolen from a cash register after someone entered through a window. The owner of Neko’s Italian Restaurant provided video showing a person going through cabinets and registers, though the complaint did not list any cash taken from that location.

Officers located Lambert on February 2. The complaint said he voluntarily admitted to his involvement before being taken to the police station. According to the affidavit, Lambert waived his rights and confessed to the crimes orally and in writing.

The complaint said Lambert told police he used marijuana and methamphetamine on Saturday night. Lambert reportedly stated he wanted money to move back to the South and “decided if I could sneak into Neko’s in hope of finding money to go home.” After finding no money there, the complaint said he broke into Taco Inc. and stole cash.

According to the affidavit, Lambert told police he spent the stolen money at skills games establishments to try to win more, but lost most of it. He reportedly kept $80 at his residence. The complaint said Lambert expressed a desire to seek help for his addictions.

Lambert was arraigned on February 2 before Judge Mizerock.

