As you age, it's important to keep an eye on your vision. While some vision changes can be expected over time, others may signal something more serious, such as cataracts, glaucoma or age-related macular degeneration (AMD), which can result in vision loss, blurred vision and glare.

According to one study, one-third of all cases of cataracts, open-angle glaucoma and early AMD occur in those 80 years old or older.

“Older adults with diabetes are especially at risk of developing eye-related issues over time, including cataracts and glaucoma, as well as diabetic retinopathy,” said Dr. Grant Tarbox, senior executive medical director with HealthSpring, which offers Medicare plans across the country.

In fact, more than half of people with diabetes eventually develop diabetic retinopathy, according to the National Eye Institute. This is a serious condition that can cause blindness if left untreated.

Vision screening recommendations for older adults vary by organization based on health status and medical history. Nevertheless, if you have a vision benefit in your insurance plan, it’s a good idea to take advantage of it in 2026.

While Original Medicare doesn’t cover a routine annual vision exam, most Medicare Advantage (MA) plans, such as those offered by HealthSpring, do provide additional vision benefits, including annual screenings. These plans may even provide you with an incentive for getting an annual vision exam. To avoid surprise payments, always visit an optometrist or ophthalmologist in your network.

Many eye diseases don’t present symptoms in the early stages, making screenings important. When conditions are caught and treated early, disease progression can be slowed. Both Original Medicare and MA plans generally cover treatment for various eye diseases. Beneficiaries may have to pay coinsurance or copays, depending on their coverage. Additionally, a Medicare Part D plan, which is often included in an MA plan, generally covers eye drops and other vision-related prescriptions.

“You should always ask your eye doctor to share information about your vision health with your primary care physician, including any prescriptions ordered, to better coordinate care,” said Tarbox.

In addition to screenings, you can support healthy eyes with lifestyle tweaks. Tarbox added that the same habits that benefit your overall health are also good for your eye health. This includes eating well, maintaining a healthy weight, washing your hands, not smoking, and taking medications as prescribed.

Additionally, because of the heightened risk of diabetic retinopathy, people with diabetes should undergo comprehensive annual eye exams and keep their A1C (a measurement of blood sugar), blood pressure and cholesterol levels under control.

“Although we can take our eyes for granted, having good vision is a critical part of maintaining our independence as we age,” Tarbox said. “Good vision can help prevent a number of adverse events, including falls or car accidents, allows us to manage our health and home, and even helps us connect with others.”