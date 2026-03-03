HARRISBURG- The Shapiro Administration recently announced that the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is investing nearly $250,000 to help seven schools and transportation providers across Pennsylvania cover the costs to train new bus drivers, including commercial driver’s license (CDL) training, trainee wages, and testing and permit fees. This first-ever investment is part of the Shapiro Administration’s newly established School Bus Safety Program to increase school bus safety for Pennsylvania’s students and communities.

“Governor Shapiro has secured record investments in Pennsylvanians’ education and ensuring enough drivers to safely get our students to school is another way we’re focusing on our children’s futures,” said PennDOT Secretary Mike Carroll. “This funding and the new application round will help schools and communities make getting to school as safe and reliable as possible. We especially encourage transportation providers to consider and apply for these grants to help grow the number of bus drivers across the Commonwealth.”

Pennsylvania law allows school districts to install and operate automated camera systems to enforce Pennsylvania’s School Bus Stopping Law and increase safety for children riding school buses across the state. Of the $300 fine assessed for these automated violations, the law requires $25 be paid to PennDOT to be used for the School Bus Safety Grant Program.

Grants from the program can be used to pay for education, training, and other associated costs related to an individual earning their commercial learner’s permit, commercial driver’s license, or school bus endorsement for the purpose of driving a school bus in Pennsylvania. They can also promote and increase school bus safety, education, and training.

Below is a list of grant awards.

Allegheny County: Chartiers Valley School District, $17,256 to cover costs associated with initial training, trainee wages, testing fees, and permit fees associated with training 12 new operators to obtain their CDL.

Centre and Clearfield counties: The Fullington Auto Bus Company, $42,500 to cover initial training, trainee wages, testing fees, and permit fees associated with training 25 new operators to obtain their CDL.

Chester, Dauphin, and York counties: Krapf School Bus – GKJ Inc., $98,160 to cover initial training, trainee wages, testing fees, and permit fees associated with training 32 new operators to obtain their CDL.

Dauphin County: Boyo Transportation Services, $31,250 to cover initial training, trainee wages, testing fees, and permit fees associated with training 10 new operators to obtain their CDL.

Erie County: North East School District, $8,160 to cover initial training, trainee wages, testing fees, and permit fees associated with training eight new operators to obtain their CDL.

Lawrence County: Laurel School District, $1,000 to cover costs associated with operators obtaining CDL with school bus endorsement.

Westmoreland County: DMJ Transportation, $50,000 to cover initial training, trainee wages, testing fees, and permit fees associated with training new operators to obtain their CDL.

The program’s new application period opens March 2 and eligible organizations can apply online at grants.pa.gov through 12:00 AM on April 30, 2026. Independent school bus contractors, school entities, and municipalities are eligible to apply for grants from the program.

Program information can be found online at penndot.pa.gov/schoolbus. Application questions should be emailed to RA-PDASBEGP@pa.gov.

The School Bus Stopping Law requires motorists approaching a school bus with its red lights flashing and stop arm activated to stop at least 10 feet from the bus. Motorists approaching from all directions are required to stop, unless they encounter a school bus stopping on the opposite side of a divided highway clearly separated by a physical barrier, such as a grassy median, guide rail, or concrete barrier. School buses activate flashing yellow lights to indicate they will be coming to a stop. When drivers are approaching a school bus with flashing yellow lights, they should slow down and be prepared to stop.

According to data from Operation Safe Stop 2025, participating school districts and law enforcement agencies reported witnessing 188 violations of the law on one day alone – up from 176 the previous year. Operation Safe Stop, held annually in October during School Bus Safety Week, is a school bus enforcement and education initiative aimed at enhancing school bus safety for students across Pennsylvania.

According to Automated School Bus Enforcement program data for 2024, there were 76,413 violations recorded.

For more information on school bus safety, visit pa.gov/dotsafety.