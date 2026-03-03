CLEARFIELD- The Central PA Outdoor & Sports Show continues its tradition of bringing together the best in outdoor recreation, education, and family entertainment—making it a must-attend event for sportsmen and outdoor enthusiasts across Pennsylvania and beyond on March 20–22, 2026, at the Clearfield County Fairgrounds.

Outdoor enthusiasts from across the region are invited to experience a full weekend of expert seminars, live demonstrations, family-friendly attractions, and more than 150 exhibitors showcasing the latest in hunting, fishing, and outdoor recreation.

The show will feature an impressive lineup of A-list speakers, including:

Alan Probst, The North American Trapper; Corey Brossman, Host of Innerlocs OutThere TV; Bobby Hart, Long Range Firearms Expert and PA Boyz Outdoors, Food Plot Experts.

Attendees can visit the show website for a complete speaker schedule and seminar details.

Attractions and Events

The Central PA Outdoor & Sports Show offers activities and events for all ages, including:

Over 150 exhibitors

Live Fishing Pond brought to you by the Susquehanna Rod and Gun Club and the Glendale Sportsmens Club, open all three days of the event and Kid’s Casting Lessons by Due North Fishing

Buckmasters Antler Scoring by Edson Waite throughout the weekend

Take’m Out Coyote Hunt with weigh-ins held in front of Expo 2, and awards presented Sunday at 2:30 p.m.

A Concealed Carry Seminar presented by Rep. Dallas Kephart, District Attorney Ryan Sayers, Clearfield Regional Police and the Clearfield Sheriff’s Office on Saturday at Noon in the Expo 2 building (Free concealed carry packets provided courtesy of Rep. Dallas Kephart while supplies last)

YouthTurkey Calling Contest sponsored by H3 Game Calls and PA Boyz Outdoor at 11 a.m. on Saturday in the Expo 2 building

Children’s (age 12 and under) Bigfoot Scavenger Hunt on Sunday beginning at 10 a.m.

Green Roof Acres Petting Zoo throughout the weekend

Country Boy Truck Contest on Sunday in the Grove area from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. (Judging at 1:15 p.m.) – Free entry with prizes in the top 3 categories, sponsored by BJOE Excavating

Over $10,000 in Door Prizes including a Kawasaki Brute Force 450 from Carns Motorsports, a Savage AXIS XP with factory- mounted and boresighted 3-9×40 scope from Grice Gun Shop, a 4- person Walleye fishing trip on Lake Erie with Wanderer Charters, a Wicked Crossbow Blackhawk xt from Bob’s Army & Navy

and more! All attendees, age 18 and older receive 3 free door prize tickets with paid admission all three days of the show!

Show Hours

Friday, March 20: 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Saturday, March 21: 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Sunday, March 22: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Admission

Admission is $8 for adults. Children 12 and under are admitted free. Parking is free for all attendees. Handicap accessible parking is provided at each entrance and free golf cart shuttles are provided between buildings by Jakes Golf Carts. Each paid attendee age 18 and older will receive three free door prize tickets with admission on all three days of the show.

Location

5615 Park Street, Clearfield, PA 16830 at Clearfield County Fairgrounds

For more information, including the full speaker schedule and event updates, visit centralpaoutdoorshow.com.

This event is sponsored by Visit Clearfield County, Carns Powersports, Mountain Extreme Powersports, BigFoot Radio, GANT News, Novey Recycling, Denny’s Beer Barrel Pub, Grice Gun Shop and Jim’s Sports Center. Let them know you will be attending here!