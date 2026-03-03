DUBOIS- Penn Highlands Healthcare at Home is pleased to announce that Kati Guthrie, LPN, is the recipient of the 2026 Lisa Isadore Hospice Caregiver of the Year Award. Kati is a hospice nurse who provides compassionate care to patients and their families in the Brookville region.

“It takes a very special person to be a hospice nurse and Kati is truly special,” said Cheryl Mitchell, BSN, RN, Service Line Director of Penn Highlands Healthcare at Home. “We are fortunate to have a caring and dedicated team of healthcare and social service providers who work together to offer medical, emotional and spiritual support.”

During the award ceremony on February 11, 2026, Pastor Sher Sheets, Hospice Spiritual Counselor at Penn Highlands Healthcare at Home, said, “Hospice workers are the midwives of the dying. Unlike midwives for those preparing to usher in a new life, a hospice worker constantly holds the tension between longing for more time and accepting death.”

Kati has been part of the Penn Highlands Healthcare at Home hospice team for three and one half years.

During the presentation of the award, Pastor Sheets said, “Kati shows up each day with a heart primed to welcome each patient and family into her care. By far, the most common word her co-workers use to describe Kati is compassionate and they resoundingly celebrate her as a team player who is quick to offer support and follow through.”

Penn Highlands Healthcare at Home established the award with Lisa Isadore’s husband, Mike, to honor outstanding care providers while celebrating the life of his wife. He suggested that the award be presented close to Valentine’s Day because it was Lisa’s birthday. The date was instrumental in the design of the award which is a locally produced glass heart.