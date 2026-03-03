PENFIELD -March is maple sugaring season at Parker Dam Sate Park and you can come to the park to learn how real maple syrup is made.

Learn the sweet story of maple sugaring, how it was discovered, how it was made years ago, and how you can make it yourself today. Learn how to identify maple trees in the winter, how to choose the right trees for tapping, where to place the taps, and how to collect sap.

Find out how large, modern sugar operations produce syrup and other maple products; and, how Parker Dam State Park’s small operation produces this tasteful treat. Free taste samples of pure maple syrup will be available for all visitors.

The programs will be held every Saturday and Sunday in March, beginning Sunday, March 1 at 2 p.m. Meet at the park’s Sugar Shack, near Pavilion 7, just past the Cabin Road in the day-use area.

Come discover the tradition.