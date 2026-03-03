HARRISBURG — Attorney General Dave Sunday will remain an active leader in efforts to combat dangers posed by artificial intelligence and other modern technology, and embraces a collaborative approach to protecting Pennsylvanians as discussed Friday by Governor Josh Shapiro’s office and other Commonwealth agency partners.

The Office of Attorney General has been an active national leader in protecting children, families, and communities from the dangers attached to fast-developing tech products and online environments that put Pennsylvanians at risk.

Attorney General Sunday and his office will continue to collaborate with the Governor’s Office and other agencies by sharing information and resources, and keeping referral channels open for investigations by respective agencies.

“While we all have our lanes of duty, as specified by statute, those lanes often overlap and intertwine, and my office will continue to embrace an all-hands-on-deck approach to defeating harmful tech,” Attorney General Sunday said. “Protecting children and their families from fast-evolving technology is not the duty of any one elected official — rather, it is a mission we all share and zealously pursue every day.”

In recent months, Attorney General Sunday has taken numerous actions to enforce laws related to tech-aided crimes and to hold accountable the developers and distributors of dangerous products, including:

The Office of Attorney General’s Child Predator Section charging several individuals with crimes related to A.I.-generated child sexual abuse material, following the enactment of a state statute in 2024 which makes such conduct a felony.

Leading a bipartisan coalition of Attorneys General demanding answers from A.I. companies about how they are protecting children and the public from harmful products.

Leading a bipartisan demand letter, and engagement with, xAI regarding Grok’s use in production and dissemination of nonconsensual intimate images and videos.

The OAG-coordinated Safe2Say Something program’s fielding more than 32,000 tips/reports during the 2024-25 school year, including many reports of threats, crimes, and other concerning behaviors online.

Launched a teenTALK series on the mental health impact of social media on Pennsylvania students.

In other avenues, Attorney General Sunday has defended Pennsylvania’s rights to regulate the use of A.I. in the Commonwealth and joined with fellow Attorneys General in opposing efforts to institute a moratorium on these efforts.

“These efforts will not waver or relent, and we refuse to stand down or look the other way as long as dangerous products are in the hands and on the screens of devices used by children and other Pennsylvanians,” Attorney General Sunday said. “Technological advancements can be exciting and beneficial to us all, but we will not accept Pennsylvanians being used as testing samples as new products are rolled out in haste.”