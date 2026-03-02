A look at area school closings and delays for Jefferson County and the surrounding areas for Tuesday, March 3, 2026, brought to you by Cousin Basils Restaurant and Bar.

Updated: 9:44 p.m. on Monday, March 2, 2026

TWO-HOUR DELAY

Allegheny-Clarion Valley School District

Clarion Area School District

Clarion County Career Center, two-hour delay — staff to report at 9:00 a.m.

Clarion-Limestone School District

Clearfield Alliance Christian School

Clearfield Area School District

Clearfield County Career & Technology Center

Creative Kids Pre-K and Preschool — one-hour delay-10:00 a.m. start; childcare operating as normal.

Curwensville Area School District

Immaculate Conception School

Keystone School District

New Bethlehem Wesleyan Methodist School

North Clarion County School District

Redbank Valley School District

St. Joseph School-Lucinda, PA

St. Timothy Pre-School-Curwensville, one-hour delay-Drop off time 9:30 a.m., regular 11:30 a.m. pick up

Union School District

To add a delay or cancellation, email news@exploreJeffersonPA.com.

