A look at area school closings and delays for Jefferson County and the surrounding areas for Tuesday, March 3, 2026, brought to you by Cousin Basils Restaurant and Bar.
Updated: 9:44 p.m. on Monday, March 2, 2026
TWO-HOUR DELAY
Allegheny-Clarion Valley School District
Clarion Area School District
Clarion County Career Center, two-hour delay — staff to report at 9:00 a.m.
Clarion-Limestone School District
Clearfield Alliance Christian School
Clearfield Area School District
Clearfield County Career & Technology Center
Creative Kids Pre-K and Preschool — one-hour delay-10:00 a.m. start; childcare operating as normal.
Curwensville Area School District
Immaculate Conception School
Keystone School District
New Bethlehem Wesleyan Methodist School
North Clarion County School District
Redbank Valley School District
St. Joseph School-Lucinda, PA
St. Timothy Pre-School-Curwensville, one-hour delay-Drop off time 9:30 a.m., regular 11:30 a.m. pick up
Union School District
To add a delay or cancellation, email news@exploreJeffersonPA.com.
School closings and delays are brought to you by Cousin Basils Restaurant and Bar
The post School Closings and Delays for Tuesday, March 3, 2026 appeared first on exploreJefferson.
Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/sponsored/2026/03/02/school-closings-and-delays-for-tuesday-march-3-2026-173664/